Travelzoo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Travelzoo TZOO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Travelzoo beat estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 7.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travelzoo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.23
|0.06
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|0.22
|0.22
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|18.23M
|20.47M
|16.38M
|14.06M
|Revenue Actual
|14.14M
|15.69M
|19.08M
|14.28M
