Travelzoo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Travelzoo TZOO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travelzoo beat estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 7.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travelzoo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.23 0.06 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.25 0.22 0.22 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 18.23M 20.47M 16.38M 14.06M Revenue Actual 14.14M 15.69M 19.08M 14.28M

To track all earnings releases for Travelzoo visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.