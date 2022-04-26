Crestwood Equity Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Crestwood Equity Partners missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crestwood Equity Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.10
|0.04
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|-1.03
|-1
|-0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|905.21M
|760.09M
|1.23B
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.23B
|929.60M
|1.03B
