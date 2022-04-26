Insperity: Q1 Earnings Insights

Insperity NSP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Insperity beat estimated earnings by 10.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.8.
Revenue was up $291.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 15.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insperity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.86
|0.66
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.89
|0.91
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|1.24B
|1.18B
|1.10B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.21B
|1.19B
|1.29B
