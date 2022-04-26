Recap: PACCAR Q1 Earnings

PACCAR PCAR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PACCAR beat estimated earnings by 11.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.54.
Revenue was up $692.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PACCAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.24
|1.39
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.08
|1.41
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|5.50B
|4.91B
|5.51B
|5.31B
|Revenue Actual
|6.30B
|4.74B
|5.39B
|5.41B
To track all earnings releases for PACCAR visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews