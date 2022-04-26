Recap: Sherwin-Williams Q1 Earnings

Sherwin-Williams SHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sherwin-Williams beat estimated earnings by 3.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $343.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sherwin-Williams's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.59
|2.10
|2.67
|1.64
|EPS Actual
|1.34
|2.09
|2.65
|2.06
|Revenue Estimate
|4.77B
|5.09B
|5.38B
|4.51B
|Revenue Actual
|4.76B
|5.15B
|5.38B
|4.66B
To track all earnings releases for Sherwin-Williams visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.