Recap: Invesco Q1 Earnings

Invesco IVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Invesco missed estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Invesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.63
|0.69
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.77
|0.78
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|1.14B
|1.28B
|1.22B
|Revenue Actual
|1.37B
|1.33B
|1.30B
|1.25B
