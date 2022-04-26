Recap: Raytheon Technologies Q1 Earnings

Raytheon Technologies RTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Earnings
Raytheon Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $465.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Raytheon Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.08
|0.93
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.26
|1.03
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|17.26B
|16.36B
|15.82B
|15.36B
|Revenue Actual
|17.04B
|16.21B
|15.88B
|15.25B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Raytheon Technologies management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.6 and $4.8 per share.
