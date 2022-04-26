Graphic Packaging Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Graphic Packaging Holding GPK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Graphic Packaging Holding beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $596.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Graphic Packaging Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.28
|0.28
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.34
|0.26
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|1.57B
|1.69B
|1.66B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|1.78B
|1.74B
|1.65B
