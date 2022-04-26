Ares Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ares Capital ARCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ares Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $50.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.44
|0.43
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.47
|0.53
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|459.14M
|427.39M
|387.13M
|385.13M
|Revenue Actual
|529.00M
|442.00M
|459.00M
|390.00M
