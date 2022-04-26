Ares Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ares Capital ARCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Capital missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $50.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.44 0.43 0.42 EPS Actual 0.58 0.47 0.53 0.43 Revenue Estimate 459.14M 427.39M 387.13M 385.13M Revenue Actual 529.00M 442.00M 459.00M 390.00M

