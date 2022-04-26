Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacific Premier Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $2.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacific Premier Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.83
|0.71
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.95
|1.01
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|173.81M
|166.08M
|167.69M
|166.57M
|Revenue Actual
|198.00M
|199.17M
|187.66M
|185.39M
To track all earnings releases for Pacific Premier Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.