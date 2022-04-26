Armstrong World: Q1 Earnings Insights

Armstrong World Indus AWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Armstrong World Indus missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $30.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Armstrong World Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.05
|1.28
|1.04
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.17
|1.16
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|276.08M
|292.00M
|264.94M
|241.83M
|Revenue Actual
|282.50M
|292.20M
|280.00M
|251.90M
