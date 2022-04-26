Armstrong World: Q1 Earnings Insights

Armstrong World Indus AWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Armstrong World Indus missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $30.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Armstrong World Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.28 1.04 0.90 EPS Actual 1.09 1.17 1.16 0.84 Revenue Estimate 276.08M 292.00M 264.94M 241.83M Revenue Actual 282.50M 292.20M 280.00M 251.90M

To track all earnings releases for Armstrong World Indus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.