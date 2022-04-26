Recap: Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegion beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $29.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.30 1.29 1.02 EPS Actual 1.11 1.56 1.32 1.20 Revenue Estimate 680.39M 717.89M 708.47M 649.76M Revenue Actual 709.20M 717.00M 746.90M 694.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Allegion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.55 and $5.75 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Allegion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.