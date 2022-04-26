Recap: Allegion Q1 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Allegion beat estimated earnings by 11.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $29.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.30
|1.29
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.56
|1.32
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|680.39M
|717.89M
|708.47M
|649.76M
|Revenue Actual
|709.20M
|717.00M
|746.90M
|694.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Allegion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.55 and $5.75 per share.
