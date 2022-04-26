Polaris: Q1 Earnings Insights

Polaris PII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Polaris missed estimated earnings by 27.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.78.
Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Polaris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.03
|1.97
|2.18
|1.6
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.98
|2.70
|2.3
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|2.13B
|2.10B
|1.86B
|Revenue Actual
|2.17B
|1.96B
|2.12B
|1.95B
To track all earnings releases for Polaris visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews