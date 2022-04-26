Recap: Sensata Technologies Q1 Earnings

Sensata Technologies ST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sensata Technologies beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $33.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sensata Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.83 0.88 0.73 EPS Actual 0.87 0.87 0.95 0.86 Revenue Estimate 915.78M 923.76M 974.82M 890.36M Revenue Actual 934.60M 951.02M 992.66M 942.53M

To track all earnings releases for Sensata Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.