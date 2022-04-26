Recap: Sensata Technologies Q1 Earnings

Sensata Technologies ST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Sensata Technologies beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $33.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sensata Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.83
|0.88
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.87
|0.95
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|915.78M
|923.76M
|974.82M
|890.36M
|Revenue Actual
|934.60M
|951.02M
|992.66M
|942.53M
