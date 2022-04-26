Recap: Centene Q1 Earnings

Centene CNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Centene beat estimated earnings by 8.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $7.20 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Centene's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.25 1.39 1.59 EPS Actual 1.01 1.26 1.25 1.63 Revenue Estimate 32.50B 31.62B 30.15B 29.50B Revenue Actual 32.57B 32.41B 31.02B 29.98B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.