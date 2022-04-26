Recap: Centene Q1 Earnings

Centene CNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Centene beat estimated earnings by 8.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $7.20 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Centene's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.25
|1.39
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.26
|1.25
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|32.50B
|31.62B
|30.15B
|29.50B
|Revenue Actual
|32.57B
|32.41B
|31.02B
|29.98B
