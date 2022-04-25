Northwest Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Northwest Bancshares NWBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northwest Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was down $9.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northwest Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 0.28 0.28 EPS Actual 0.26 0.27 0.23 0.32 Revenue Estimate 98.59M 97.63M 101.11M 102.60M Revenue Actual 96.66M 98.42M 95.73M 100.46M

