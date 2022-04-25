Recap: Washington Trust Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp WASH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.93 1.07 1.04 EPS Actual 1.15 1.07 1 1.17 Revenue Estimate 35.46M 34.64M 33.20M 32.80M Revenue Actual 37.74M 36.07M 34.75M 32.87M

To track all earnings releases for Washington Trust Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.