Recap: Washington Trust Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp WASH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.93
|1.07
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.15
|1.07
|1
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|35.46M
|34.64M
|33.20M
|32.80M
|Revenue Actual
|37.74M
|36.07M
|34.75M
|32.87M
