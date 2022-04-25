Recap: Bank of Marin Q1 Earnings

Bank of Marin BMRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $7.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.17
|0.61
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.61
|0.71
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|30.45M
|26.91M
|24.73M
|24.46M
|Revenue Actual
|30.63M
|27.75M
|24.53M
|22.03M
To track all earnings releases for Bank of Marin visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews