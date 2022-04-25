Recap: Bank of Marin Q1 Earnings

Bank of Marin BMRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Marin beat estimated earnings by 4.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $7.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Marin's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.17 0.61 0.52 EPS Actual 0.66 0.61 0.71 0.66 Revenue Estimate 30.45M 26.91M 24.73M 24.46M Revenue Actual 30.63M 27.75M 24.53M 22.03M

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Marin visit their earnings calendar here.

