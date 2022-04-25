HBT Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

HBT Finl HBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HBT Finl beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $2.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HBT Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.43
|0.45
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.53
|0.52
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|40.24M
|38.88M
|40.06M
|38.84M
|Revenue Actual
|42.21M
|39.11M
|38.47M
|39.94M
