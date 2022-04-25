Recap: Dorman Products Q1 Earnings

Dorman Products DORM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Dorman Products beat estimated earnings by 6.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.21.
Revenue was up $113.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dorman Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.22
|1.03
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.18
|1.10
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|367.45M
|329.89M
|287.87M
|291.99M
|Revenue Actual
|398.18M
|348.43M
|310.63M
|288.01M
