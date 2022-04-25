Recap: Dorman Products Q1 Earnings

Dorman Products DORM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dorman Products beat estimated earnings by 6.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was up $113.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorman Products's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.22 1.03 1.04 EPS Actual 1.33 1.18 1.10 1.04 Revenue Estimate 367.45M 329.89M 287.87M 291.99M Revenue Actual 398.18M 348.43M 310.63M 288.01M

