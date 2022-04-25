Recap: Coca-Cola Q1 Earnings

Coca-Cola KO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coca-Cola's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.58 0.55 0.50 EPS Actual 0.45 0.65 0.68 0.55 Revenue Estimate 8.96B 9.75B 9.25B 8.61B Revenue Actual 9.46B 10.04B 10.13B 9.02B

To track all earnings releases for Coca-Cola visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.