Community Bank System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $8.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.81
|0.82
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.83
|0.88
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|158.14M
|152.47M
|151.69M
|153.79M
|Revenue Actual
|159.68M
|156.92M
|151.56M
|152.49M
To track all earnings releases for Community Bank System visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.