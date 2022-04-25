Community Bank System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Community Bank System CBU reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Bank System beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $8.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Bank System's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.81 0.82 0.80 EPS Actual 0.81 0.83 0.88 0.97 Revenue Estimate 158.14M 152.47M 151.69M 153.79M Revenue Actual 159.68M 156.92M 151.56M 152.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.