Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii BOH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19.

Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.33 1.31 1.15 EPS Actual 1.55 1.52 1.68 1.50 Revenue Estimate 170.52M 167.35M 166.28M 164.69M Revenue Actual 168.96M 168.20M 167.94M 163.54M

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Hawaii visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.