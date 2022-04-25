Recap: Bank of Hawaii Q1 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii BOH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Hawaii beat estimated earnings by 10.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Hawaii's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.35
|1.33
|1.31
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.52
|1.68
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|170.52M
|167.35M
|166.28M
|164.69M
|Revenue Actual
|168.96M
|168.20M
|167.94M
|163.54M
To track all earnings releases for Bank of Hawaii visit their earnings calendar here.
