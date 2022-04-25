Recap: Otis Worldwide Q1 Earnings

Otis Worldwide OTIS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Otis Worldwide beat estimated earnings by 4.05%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Otis Worldwide's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.73
|0.71
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.77
|0.79
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|3.58B
|3.54B
|3.45B
|3.18B
|Revenue Actual
|3.57B
|3.62B
|3.70B
|3.41B
