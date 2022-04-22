If You Invested $100 In BHP Group 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

BHP Group BHP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.29%. Currently, BHP Group has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion.

Buying $100 In BHP: If an investor had bought $100 of BHP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $593.13 today based on a price of $68.19 for BHP at the time of writing.

BHP Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.