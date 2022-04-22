Here's How Much $100 Invested In Steel Dynamics 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Steel Dynamics STLD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.89%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $100 of STLD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $403.72 today based on a price of $91.14 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.