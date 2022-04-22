Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GrowGeneration Stock In The Last 5 Years

GrowGeneration GRWG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.84%. Currently, GrowGeneration has a market capitalization of $415.21 million.

Buying $100 In GRWG: If an investor had bought $100 of GRWG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $344.08 today based on a price of $6.84 for GRWG at the time of writing.

GrowGeneration's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

