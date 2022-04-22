If You Invested $1000 In Allstate 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Allstate ALL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.78%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,045.06 today based on a price of $134.64 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.