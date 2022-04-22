If You Invested $1000 In Alaska Air Gr 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.61%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In ALK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,628.77 today based on a price of $57.53 for ALK at the time of writing.

Alaska Air Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

