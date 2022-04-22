Crane's Earnings Outlook

Crane CR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crane will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

Crane bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crane's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.36 1.38 1.29 EPS Actual 1.25 1.89 1.83 1.66 Price Change % -0.52% 8.57% 4.04% 2.91%

Stock Performance

Shares of Crane were trading at $109.36 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Crane visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.