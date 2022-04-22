Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Schlumberger's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.30 0.26 0.19 EPS Actual 0.41 0.36 0.30 0.21 Revenue Estimate 5.34B 5.11B 5.50B 5.09B Revenue Actual 6.22B 5.85B 5.63B 5.22B

To track all earnings releases for Schlumberger visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.