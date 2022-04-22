Autoliv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Autoliv ALV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autoliv missed estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.15
|0.86
|1.43
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.30
|0.73
|1.20
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|2.15B
|1.92B
|2.12B
|2.18B
|Revenue Actual
|2.12B
|1.85B
|2.02B
|2.24B
To track all earnings releases for Autoliv visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews