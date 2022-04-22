Recap: Regions Financial Q1 Earnings

Regions Financial RF reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regions Financial beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regions Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.52
|0.52
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.66
|0.77
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|1.63B
|1.56B
|1.55B
|1.55B
|Revenue Actual
|1.63B
|1.61B
|1.56B
|1.60B
