Cleveland-Cliffs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cleveland-Cliffs CLF reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Cleveland-Cliffs beat estimated earnings by 22.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.4.
Revenue was up $1.91 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 9.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|2.26
|1.55
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|2.33
|1.46
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|5.73B
|5.64B
|5.09B
|4.22B
|Revenue Actual
|5.35B
|6.00B
|5.04B
|4.05B
