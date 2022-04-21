If You Invested $100 In JB Hunt Transport Servs 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

JB Hunt Transport Servs JBHT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.73%. Currently, JB Hunt Transport Servs has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion.

Buying $100 In JBHT: If an investor had bought $100 of JBHT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,640.06 today based on a price of $171.34 for JBHT at the time of writing.

JB Hunt Transport Servs's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

