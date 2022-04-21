If You Invested $1000 In Five Below 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Five Below FIVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.59%. Currently, Five Below has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In FIVE: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,662.52 today based on a price of $176.79 for FIVE at the time of writing.

Five Below's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.