$100 Invested In Advance Auto Parts 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.92%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion.

Buying $100 In AAP: If an investor had bought $100 of AAP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $540.00 today based on a price of $225.56 for AAP at the time of writing.

Advance Auto Parts's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.