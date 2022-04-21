Forestar Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Forestar Group FOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Forestar Group beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $134.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 10.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Forestar Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.74 0.4 0.41 EPS Actual 0.81 0.85 0.6 0.59 Revenue Estimate 358.10M 403.47M 307.57M 285.24M Revenue Actual 407.60M 418.70M 312.90M 287.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.