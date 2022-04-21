Forestar Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Forestar Group FOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Forestar Group beat estimated earnings by 37.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $134.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 10.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Forestar Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.74
|0.4
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.85
|0.6
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|358.10M
|403.47M
|307.57M
|285.24M
|Revenue Actual
|407.60M
|418.70M
|312.90M
|287.10M
To track all earnings releases for Forestar Group visit their earnings calendar here..
