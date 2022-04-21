Here's How Much $100 Invested In EPAM Sys 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EPAM Sys EPAM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.31%. Currently, EPAM Sys has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion.

Buying $100 In EPAM: If an investor had bought $100 of EPAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $373.82 today based on a price of $288.63 for EPAM at the time of writing.

EPAM Sys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

