ABB Clocks 1% Revenue Growth In Q1; Orders Surge 21%

- ABB Ltd ABB reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1% year-over-year to $6.96 billion, on a comparable basis up 7%, missing the consensus of $7.09 billion.
- EPS improved to $0.31 from $0.25 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $0.26.
- Orders increased by 21% Y/Y to $9.37 billion and grew 28% on a comparable basis.
- Electrification revenue $3.33 billion (+6% Y/Y), Orders $4.39 billion (+25% Y/Y) and Backlog $6.5 billion (+38% Y/Y).
- Motion revenue $1.57 billion (-6% Y/Y), Orders $2.2 billion (+15% Y/Y) and Backlog $4.32 billion (+26% Y/Y).
- Process Automation revenue $1.51 billion (+7% Y/Y), Orders $1.69 billion (+2% Y/Y) and Backlog $6.19 billion (+5% Y/Y).
- Robotics & Discrete Automation revenue $730 million (-14% Y/Y), Orders $1.31 billion (+56% Y/Y) and Backlog $2.49 billion (+83% Y/Y).
- Gross profit improved by 1% to $2.28 billion and the gross margin contracted by 20 bps to 32.7%.
- Operating income totaled $857 million (+8% Y/Y), and the margin was 12.3% for the quarter, up by 76 bps.
- Operational EBITA was up 4% Y/Y to $997 million, and the margin expanded by 50 bps to 14.3%.
- ABB's cash used in operating activities in continuing operations for Q1 was $564 million, compared to cash generated of $523 million a year ago.
- 2Q Outlook: ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain broadly similar compared with the prior quarter. Revenues in Q2 tend to be sequentially stronger in absolute terms.
- In FY22, the company expects a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 target of at least 15%.
- Price Action: ABB shares traded higher by 2.80% at $32.69 on the last check Thursday.
