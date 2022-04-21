Recap: Genuine Parts Q1 Earnings

Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $830.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genuine Parts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.63
|1.52
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|1.79
|1.88
|1.74
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|4.67B
|4.68B
|4.33B
|4.30B
|Revenue Actual
|4.80B
|4.82B
|4.78B
|4.46B
