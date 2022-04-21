Recap: 1st Source Q1 Earnings

1st Source SRCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
1st Source beat estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was down $531.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|1.06
|1.04
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|1.29
|1.19
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|85.32M
|82.53M
|83.03M
|82.98M
|Revenue Actual
|83.89M
|87.83M
|81.95M
|83.40M
