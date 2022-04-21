Recap: 1st Source Q1 Earnings

1st Source SRCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

1st Source beat estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.98.

Revenue was down $531.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.06 1.04 0.88 EPS Actual 1.11 1.29 1.19 1.10 Revenue Estimate 85.32M 82.53M 83.03M 82.98M Revenue Actual 83.89M 87.83M 81.95M 83.40M

