Safehold: Q1 Earnings Insights

Safehold SAFE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Safehold beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $16.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Safehold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.35
|0.33
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.38
|0.28
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|53.02M
|48.15M
|45.57M
|43.02M
|Revenue Actual
|52.01M
|47.30M
|44.21M
|43.51M
To track all earnings releases for Safehold visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews