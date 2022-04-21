Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q1 Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $4.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.78
|0.75
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.94
|1.05
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|168.18M
|168.63M
|171.62M
|174.91M
|Revenue Actual
|174.74M
|167.43M
|169.01M
|165.88M
