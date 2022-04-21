Recap: Atlantic Union Bankshares Q1 Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was down $4.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.78 0.75 0.74 EPS Actual 0.71 0.94 1.05 0.67 Revenue Estimate 168.18M 168.63M 171.62M 174.91M Revenue Actual 174.74M 167.43M 169.01M 165.88M

