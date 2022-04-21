Recap: NextEra Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners NEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextEra Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 364.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $35.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 2.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.60
|0.61
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|0.24
|-0.96
|2.66
|Revenue Estimate
|404.80M
|343.20M
|348.11M
|308.35M
|Revenue Actual
|232.00M
|252.00M
|253.00M
|246.00M
To track all earnings releases for NextEra Energy Partners visit their earnings calendar here..
