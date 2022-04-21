Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q1 Earnings

=
Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was down $3.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.1
|1.20
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.1
|1.16
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|105.87M
|106.61M
|111.45M
|130.62M
|Revenue Actual
|105.27M
|106.60M
|108.05M
|104.60M
To track all earnings releases for Sandy Spring Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here..
