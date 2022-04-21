Sonoco Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sonoco Products SON reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sonoco Products beat estimated earnings by 7.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.85 versus an estimate of $1.72.
Revenue was up $418.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonoco Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.90
|0.86
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.91
|0.84
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|1.41B
|1.38B
|1.30B
|1.33B
|Revenue Actual
|1.44B
|1.42B
|1.38B
|1.35B
