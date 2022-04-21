Synovus Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $12.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.08
|1.04
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.20
|1.20
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|492.63M
|488.60M
|489.29M
|486.31M
|Revenue Actual
|509.38M
|499.87M
|488.95M
|484.81M
