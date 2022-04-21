Synovus Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $12.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.08 1.04 0.92 EPS Actual 1.35 1.20 1.20 1.21 Revenue Estimate 492.63M 488.60M 489.29M 486.31M Revenue Actual 509.38M 499.87M 488.95M 484.81M

