Recap: Snap-on Q1 Earnings

Snap-on SNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 9.29%, reporting an EPS of $4.0 versus an estimate of $3.66.
Revenue was up $73.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.62
|3.36
|3.21
|3.06
|EPS Actual
|4.10
|3.57
|3.76
|3.50
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.01B
|974.21M
|930.90M
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.04B
|1.08B
|1.02B
