Dover: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dover DOV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Dover beat estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.83.
Revenue was up $184.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dover's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.86
|1.83
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|1.98
|2.06
|1.81
|Revenue Estimate
|1.92B
|2.01B
|1.89B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|2.02B
|2.03B
|1.87B
